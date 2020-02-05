GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder Canyon closure cancelled due to weather

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder Canyon closure cancelled due to weather

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The regularly scheduled full closure of Boulder Canyon for blasting work was canceled again today due to weather conditions.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Colo. 119 will remain open today. The road is typically fully closed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The last day of blasting work was scheduled to be Thursday, and a CDOT spokesman said Tuesday that plan remains unchanged, though it was not clear if Wednesday’s closure would affect that timeline.

For updates, people are advised to call CDOT’s hotline at 720-500-9912. Additionally, those seeking more information can go to facebook.com/coloradodot or visit the agency’s website at codot.gov/projects/co-119-boulder-canyon-improvements.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...