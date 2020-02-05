Boulder County man set for trial in drug, tax evasion case

A man accused of illegally growing marijuana in Boulder County and then exchanging it for drugs in Texas while also failing to file income tax is set for trial in June.

Brent Tyler Long, 54, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to money laundering, tax evasion, failing to file tax returns, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, illegal marijuana cultivation and 11 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to online court records.

Long is set for a four-day trial starting June 22. Long, who is free on $50,000 bond, is also set for a motions hearing on April 9.

According to an arrest affidavit, law enforcement agents in Houston, Texas, contacted the Boulder County Drug Task Force in 2017 about Long, who was reportedly transporting marijuana into Texas and exchanging it for cocaine.

Police in Ward and Nederland told investigators Long was believed to be the “main cocaine supplier” to both mountain towns, and was growing marijuana at his property in the 43,000 block of Peak to Peak Highway. Investigators with both the Ward and Nederland offices said they had been to Long’s property for other reasons and had seen marijuana plants in a shed on his property.

In October 2018, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a summons to Long for a reported assault. A drug task force detective also went to the property, and noticed signs of a marijuana grow, including hydroponic boxes, air filtration systems on the shed and marijuana leaves on the ground.

The task force obtained a search warrant for the house and returned about a week later and collected more than 150 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of finished marijuana product along with cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms and various other pills. Detectives also found seven firearms and almost $10,000 in pesos.

Long, who arrived at the house while police were conducting the search, did not speak to investigators at the time.

Detectives also seized hundreds of financial documents from the home that were turned over to a special agent with the Colorado Department of Revenue. The special agent found Long had not filed income taxes since 2016.

When Long did file income taxes, he reported his profession as a “contractor” for a company called “Integrity Boulder,” but detectives noted he reported less than $50,000 over the three years, which did not match up with his possessions, which included a Porsche Cayenne. Investigators noted the phone number for Integrity Boulder led to a generic answering machine, while the website had no contact information and only listed one blueprint, which turned out to be for Long’s own house.

The Colorado Department of Revenue special agent also found Long paid most of his bills with cash or money orders.

State records also showed Long did not have the proper licenses to grow marijuana on his property, according to the affidavit.