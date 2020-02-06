Boulder hosting open space master plan celebration

Boulder open space lovers finally have something to celebrate other than a new land purchase, conservation effort or trail repair.

The city is hosting a gathering to commemorate the September adoption of the first Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Master Plan, a document that will guide how the vast belt of public land surrounding the city will be managed and conserved over coming decades.

Community members are invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 to the Open Space and Mountain Parks hub at 2520 55th St. to celebrate the plan’s passage and to encourage public participation in its implementation.

Department partners will discuss what it means to collaborate with Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Appetizers and desserts will be served. Copies of the final Master Plan will be available to view at the event and at OSMPMasterPlan.org.