Boulder information technology head Richman leaves city for governor’s office

Boulder’s top information technology official has left her job with the city to work for the state.

Julia Richman, whose last day as Boulder Chief Innovation and Technology Officer was Jan. 23, was hired as chief strategy officer for the Colorado Governor’s Office of Information Technology, the state announced Wednesday.

“Julia Richman’s wide range of experience from the public and private sectors will be instrumental in developing and evolving a strategic framework that delivers customer delight,” state OIT Chief Information Officer and Executive Director Theresa Szczurek stated in a news release.

Richman had worked for the city since 2017. Boulder will work with a recruitment firm and begin a national search to fill its information technology role later this month, with an anticipated hiring this spring, city spokesman Patrick von Keyserling said.

Francis Duffy is the city’s acting information technology director during the search process.