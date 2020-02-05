GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police arrest man accused of entering home, assaulting woman

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of entering a home and assaulting a woman.

Angel Adrian Castro-Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, first-degree assault, burglary and false imprisonment, according to jail records.

According to a release from Boulder police, a man entered a home in north Boulder on Tuesday and then assaulted a woman in her room.

The woman fought back, and her mother eventually also came to help her fight off the man, who fled the scene.

The male was described as a Hispanic male wearing a hoodie and a vest. Detectives were later able to identify the suspect as Castro-Velasquez.

Castro-Velasquez has a prior traffic and marijuana possession case on his record, according to online court records. He has not yet been scheduled for a hearing and remains in Boulder County Jail as he awaits a bond setting.

Police have not released Castro-Velasquez’s booking photo at this time because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Boulder police Detective Kara Wills at 303-441-3482. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeshurt.com.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
