Emergency crews rescue woman, dog from pond in south Boulder

By Mitchell Byars | Boulder Daily Camera
Emergency crews were able to rescue a woman and her dog from a frozen pond in south Boulder today.

Witnesses saw the woman and her dog fall through the ice at a pond in the 5000 block of Table Mesa Drive on the University of Colorado Boulder’s south campus at 8:28 a.m., according to a release.

The woman, who had been trying to get her dog from the water, was found by emergency workers with her head and arms above the water about 10 feet from shore.

Rescue crews were able to get the woman and the dog safely from the water. The woman was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital while the dog was taken to South Boulder Animal Hospital.

Crews from Boulder Fire Rescue and CU Boulder police responded to the call.

“I am very proud of combined effort of CU Boulder police officers and the Boulder firefighters,” said CU Boulder police Chief Doreen Jokerst in a statement. “Two agencies working together for the safety of our community.”

Boulder Fire Rescue Chief Michael Calderazzo reminded people to stay off ice and to call for emergency help rather than going out on ice to try to rescue pets.

“It is never safe to go out on the ice after a pet,” Calderazzo said in a statement. “Our department trains for incidents just like this. We will come rescue pets that have fallen through ice. Please do not endanger yourself by walking out on ice.”

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
