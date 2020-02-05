GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 30 with a slight chance of snow tonight in Boulder

Boulder should once again see freezing temperatures today and could see some snow tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 30 and an overnight low of 14, with wind chill as low as -12 and a 20% chance of snow.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 43 and an overnight low of 27, with a 50% chance of snow.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 37 and an overnight low of 20, with a 70% chance of snow.

