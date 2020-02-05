Mead driver takes plea deal in Longmont DUI crash

A Mead man was accused of causing an injury crash while driving his truck with a blood-alcohol level more than five times the legal limit has accepted a plea deal in his case.

Seth Ian Sarmiento, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boulder District Court to vehicular assault – reckless driving and DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.2, according to online court records.

Prosecutors dismissed a count of vehicular assault – DUI as part of the agreement. The vehicular assault – reckless driving charge is a Class 5 felony, while the vehicular assault – DUI is a Class 4 felony.

Sarmiento, who is free on $10,000 bond, is now set for a sentencing hearing April 17.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sarmiento was driving a Dodge Ram pickup towing a utility trailer on Aug. 1 east on Nelson Road near Ken Pratt Boulevard. As Sarmiento approached a right-hand curve in the road, he reportedly failed to navigate the turn and went straight, hitting a Dodge Dakota pickup headed west on Nelson.

The driver of the Dakota suffered a fractured arm and numerous cuts and bruises, while a passenger suffered a cut on his arm. Sarmiento suffered a fractured jaw and damage to his teeth.

Officers noted Sarmiento appeared to be intoxicated and did not appear to notice his injuries, according to the affidavit.

Sarmiento told police he had two beers at Fuzzy’s Tacos in Longmont before the crash, but receipts showed he purchased four 18-ounce beers, one 10-ounce beer and one 18-ounce frozen margarita over a three-hour span prior to the crash.

A blood test done by Longmont United Hospital indicated Sarmiento had a blood-alcohol level of .425, more than five times the legal limit of .08, according to the affidavit.