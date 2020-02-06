Racism in architecture subject of new CU Boulder exhibit

Can a building be racist? A classroom? A prison or a water fountain?

A team of University of Colorado Boulder students, faculty and staff is challenging the campus community to answer those questions with a temporary exhibit entitled “Frames: An analysis of colorblind racism in architecture.”

Using a combination of text, photographs, drawings and viewer participation, “Frames” asks visitors to question whether any space can be neutral or colorblind.

The exhibit, which is on display in the Environmental Design building through Saturday, was organized by Assistant Professor Shawhin Roudbari, senior Ana Damari Colon Quinones and recent graduate and architect designer Ann Dang. The group intentionally timed the exhibit to open in February to coincide with Black History Month.

“Frames” is the culmination of years of research and work by the trio, including a trip to New York City, a research paper, a booklet of free form poetry and a panel discussion in Seattle.

“Colorblind racism resonated specifically a lot with the conversations we were listening to in architecture, because a lot of people don’t see their work as racist or even acknowledge segregation,” Roudbari said. “But thinking about colorblind racism as an analytical framework helps us map things like housing, prisons, even classrooms — a lot of those things architects would reject that there’s racism happening and that resonates with the frames of colorblind racism.”

Large sheets of paper display images of prisons, a rendering of the street where Eric Garner was killed in New York City and a pair of water fountains “white” and “diverse.”

“This whole exhibit isn’t about pointing fingers and blaming anybody that ‘Oh, you might be designing space that’s racist,’” Dang said. “It’s more about bringing awareness and realizing this is a safe space to discuss this kind of controversial topic.”

Roudbari, Colon Quinones and Dang said they were nervous about the reaction to the exhibit and aware it would make people uncomfortable.

“But who are we making uncomfortable?” Roudbari said. “A lot of people are perpetually uncomfortable and afraid, and they are the ones who are disadvantaged. Who are we protecting by not talking about this, and do those people need protection?”

Community conversations about racism can be difficult when people aren’t used to talking about it, Colon Quinones said.

“By doing this and starting that conversation, hopefully we can start making it a norm where people can understand each other’s perspective and see how their work can affect other people,” she said.

Roudbari said he hopes it encourages people in architecture and design fields to become politically engaged.

“The apathy and cynicism architects have is deeply problematic. As a field we can put a dent in systemic racism that manifests itself in prisons and solitary confinement and immigrant detention, but we don’t and I think that’s because we’re so apolitical,” he said.

But being political doesn’t mean being partisan, Roudbari said.

“We need to have this conversation, make it visible and encourage people to get political and not shy away from contentious issues.”