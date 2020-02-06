Ten additional homes to be tested for PFAS contamination in Boulder Heights

After results late last year showed water wells in three out of 18 homes in a mountain community west of Boulder had elevated levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, the county and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment plan to test the water at 10 additional properties this year.

Ron Falco, safe drinking water program manager for the state of Colorado, said the department and county are in the process of finalizing an a $8,000-contract to continue testing in the Boulder Heights subdivision. The cost will be covered by the CDPHE. Falco said officials hope more water samples will provide answers on the extent of the contamination and bring awareness to residents.

“When results are above advisory, (we) want to immediately let people know what they can do to reduce exposure,” Falco said. “All the results help to inform us and let us know that we need to keep on going.”

Testing is anticipated to begin mid-February. Results could be ready sometime in March. The testing follows an announcement last year that contaminated water was found in a well at the Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District’s Station 2.

Joe Malinowski, the environmental health, division manager for Boulder County Public Health, said it still is unknown what the source for contamination is.

“I have not heard anyone take responsibility or officially implicate a source,” Malinowski wrote in an email in January.

The three homes that tested above the health advisory of 70 parts per trillion last year, showed combined levels of perfluorooctanic acid, PFOA, and perfluorooctane sulfate, PFOS, at 2,057 parts per trillion, 416 parts per trillion and 200 parts per trillion.

PFAS is commonly used in a number of consumer products, like non-stick cookware, food packaging, weather-resistant clothing and in some forms of fire suppressant. While the CDPHE said the health effects are not fully known, some studies have linked exposure to potential issues like developmental delays in children, pregnancy complications, liver damage and high cholesterol.

In September, the Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District sent out a meeting notice to 64 homes within a 1,500-radius of the fire station, located at 50 Overlook Road.

The meeting was called after Boulder Mountain Fire Chief John Benson voluntarily tested the station’s water and found elevated levels of PFAS. Benson said he took an informal sample in July 2018 from a cistern, which contained non-potable water. After unofficial results showed high PFAS levels, Benson felt prompted to conduct further testing. In April 2019, he tested a well, which showed PFAS levels of 1,447 parts per trillion.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and state health department joined in the meeting to share information and encourage residents to test their wells. Homeowners who live in the mountain community depend on wells as a source of water.

The county also offered a sign up sheet so residents could have their wells tested for free. Testing well water for PFAS can cost between $200 to $500.

U.S. leaders have sought to take measures to protect residents from PFAS, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” due to the fact that it can’t be broken down or destroyed. In January, the U.S. House passed the PFAS Action Act (H.R. 535) to call on the EPA to designate PFAS chemicals as hazardous. The bill has passed the House and the U.S. Senate has referred it to the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Many PFAS chemicals found in water have been traced to a type of fire suppressant, called Class B firefighting foam, according to the CDPHE. The foam is used to fight industrial and chemical fires. Benson emphasized in a September meeting that the station does not use this type of foam. Last year, state legislature passed House Bill 19-1279, calling on state health departments to conduct surveys every three years of fire departments to determine use and disposal of the foam.

The CDPHE, county and fire department have worked together to determine which homes should be tested, Falco said. The properties are near the fire station or slightly outside the 1,500-foot radius, according to Malinowski.