Boulder Canyon will see closures two days next…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder Canyon will see closures two days next week for blast-related work

Preparation for final blasting, and the blasting itself, will require closures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation has announced. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Colorado Department of Transportation will close Colo. 119 through Boulder Canyon on Wednesday and Thursday to complete rock blasting that is part of its ongoing reconstruction and improvement project on the highway between Boulder and Nederland.

It had recently been announced that the blasting work would conclude on Thursday. But CDOT and the project’s lead contractor, Longmont-based Zak Dirt, acknowledged this week that would not be possible, due to work lost to this week’s wintry weather, and said one more day of blasting would be required.

Preparation for the final blasting on what is also known as Boulder Canyon Drive, and the blasting itself, will require the canyon be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Four or five four-hour closures will also still be needed in coming weeks, CDOT has said, to complete scaling work connected to the $31 million project that was necessitated by damage during the 2013 flood. The dates for those closures have not yet been announced.

 

Charlie Brennan

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
