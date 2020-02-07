Boulder County Area Agency on Aging to host Diabetes Prevention Program starting in March

A new Diabetes Prevention Program in Boulder will seek to give those with prediabetes the tools and resources to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

The Boulder County Area Agency on Aging will host the year-long program. An informational class for those interested will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Boulder County Learning and Development Room, 3450 Broadway St., Boulder, according to a news release from the Boulder County Area Agency on Aging. The program kicks off from noon to 1 p.m. March 4 at the same location.

The national program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and seeks to empower participants so they can make life-changing efforts to help their health. Participants in the class regularly report weight loss, increased physical activity and lowered glucose levels, according to the release. Prevention methods such as losing weight, adopting healthier eating habits and becoming more active can reduce risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in half, the release stated.

More than 84.1 million people, or one in three American adults, have prediabetes, the release said. In Boulder County, more than 65,000 people have prediabetes with 90% unaware of the condition, according to the Boulder County AAA.

To register for the program, a diagnosis of prediabetes is required, the news release said. The program is free to those who are 60 years and older. Anyone under 60 is still invited to participate and is asked to contact Melissa Pruitt for information. Pruitt is available at 303-441-4583, or email infoHealthyAging@bouldercounty.org.