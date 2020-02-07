GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Area Agency on Aging to host…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County Area Agency on Aging to host Diabetes Prevention Program starting in March

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A new Diabetes Prevention Program in Boulder will seek to give those with prediabetes the tools and resources to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

The Boulder County Area Agency on Aging will host the year-long program. An informational class for those interested will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Boulder County Learning and Development Room, 3450 Broadway St., Boulder, according to a news release from the Boulder County Area Agency on Aging. The program kicks off from noon to 1 p.m. March 4 at the same location.

The national program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and seeks to empower participants so they can make life-changing efforts to help their health. Participants in the class regularly report weight loss, increased physical activity and lowered glucose levels, according to the release. Prevention methods such as losing weight, adopting healthier eating habits and becoming more active can reduce risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in half, the release stated.

More than 84.1 million people, or one in three American adults, have prediabetes, the release said. In Boulder County, more than 65,000 people have prediabetes with 90% unaware of the condition, according to the Boulder County AAA.

To register for the program, a diagnosis of prediabetes is required, the news release said. The program is free to those who are 60 years and older. Anyone under 60 is still invited to participate and is asked to contact Melissa Pruitt for information. Pruitt is available at 303-441-4583, or email infoHealthyAging@bouldercounty.org.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...