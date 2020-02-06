GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County task force arrests alleged ecstasy, marijuana dealer

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Justin Talley (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Superior man has been arrested on drug dealing charges after an operation by the Boulder County Drug Task Force.

Justin Omar Talley, 33, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful manufacturing, distribution or dispensing of a controlled substance of more than 14 grams; unlawful distribution of marijuana concentrate; possession with intent to cultivate, grow or produce more than 30 marijuana plants, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana concentrate.

The marijuana concentrate distribution charge is a Class 1 drug misdemeanor, while the remaining counts are felony-level drug charges.

Talley was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Monday and released on $10,000 bond as he awaits a first appearance on Feb. 18.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives with the Boulder County Drug Task force in February 2019 arranged for a confidential informant to buy ecstasy from a dealer known as “JT,” later identified as Talley.

The informant met Talley on Feb. 14 and bought 14 grams of ecstasy from Talley for $600 in a Boulder parking lot, a meet that was monitored by the drug task force through surveillance and wires.

After the buy the informant turned the drugs — which were contained in a sealed potato chip bag — over to the task force, which confirmed the substance was ecstasy.

The informant made a second buy in April, this time with Talley also giving the informant a “taster” of marijuana-infused candy, according to the affidavit.

Both the ecstasy and the edibles were turned over to the drug task force and tested.

Detectives applied for a warrant for Talley’s house in Superior, which was served April 19.

During the search, detectives found 67 marijuana plants totaling more than 200 pounds in a garage on the property, as well as marijuana edibles, cocaine and ecstasy. Investigators also found weapons in the home.

According to the affidavit, Talley did not have any permits for marijuana cultivation and a medical marijuana card that expired in 2016.

Talley declined to talk to detectives without an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Online court records show Talley has no previous criminal history in Colorado other than some traffic cases in Boulder and Denver counties.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
