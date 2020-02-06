Boulder County’s big city mayors past and present (mostly) don’t dream of Oval Office

The Iowa Democratic Party presidential caucuses ended Tuesday night in massive confusion, but when the dust had somewhat settled, the former mayor of a city of about 102,000 had battled Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to a virtual tie and finished well ahead of far more seasoned pols, including a onetime vice president of the United States.

Does the impressive showing of Pete Buttigieg, until recently the mayor of South Bend, Ind., leave mayors and former mayors in similarly sized cities in Boulder County thinking, that could be me?

A brief and informal local survey provided the answers: no, no, no and one is from the wrong country.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver started laughing — hard and long — before a reporter was halfway through noting Buttigieg’s success in the Iowa caucuses and forming the front end of what Weaver sensed was the obvious opening question.

“I know where you’re going with this,” Weaver said, still chuckling.

And he’s not going there.

“I do like Mr. Buttigieg, and I also like Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders,” said Weaver, who registered as a Democrat in 1992 in time to support two-time California governor Jerry Brown, whose failed presidential campaign that year touted an income tax form the size of a postcard. “I think they are all kind of doing a pretty good job right now.

“I do like having a mayor up there (among the national candidates), and a mayor of a midsize city means a lot, because mayors have to know how to get things done at a where-the-rubber-meets-the-road kind of level.”

Weaver, whose city boasts a population of 107,100 according to its 2019 Community Profile, said he was also impressed with the now-terminated candidacy of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who did the rubber-meeting-road thing as mayor of Newark, N.J., from 2006 to 2013.

“He ran what I thought was a good campaign, talking about kitchen table issues that I think people care about,” Weaver said.

“I am happy to see mayors making their way up the ranks. I personally am not that interested in Washington. I like Colorado well enough that maybe someday in the future there could be a (state-level) Colorado position I’m interested in. But right now, I’m having fun doing my work for the city of Boulder.”

Well and good, but does Weaver think the job that Buttigieg — now a ripe old 38 — completed on Jan. 1 after eight years in office is adequate preparation for following in the footsteps of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and…Trump?

“I don’t think so,” said Weaver, 53. “I think it would be good to spend some time in a legislative role as well. It’s not like city councils don’t legislate. But they’re writing legislation on issues that are pretty close to the ground. For me, I’d want some experience at least in the statehouse, or if not there, at least in Congress.” He noted that “Mayor Pete” might be “better off” if he had that on his resume.

‘Now we have a congenital liar’

Matt Appelbaum, mayor of Boulder twice for a total of about five years during his 18 years on the Boulder City Council, offered not one but several “no’s” when asked if he had ever envisioned himself strutting down Pennsylvania Avenue, freshly inaugurated.

“I was quite happy to get in at the local level where you can actually accomplish quite a bit and get to know your community,” Appelbaum said. “I never had any aspirations for anything at a higher level. Bravo to those who do. Somebody needs to do it.”

Appelbaum, now 68 and representing Boulder on what was founded as the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (now known officially simply as ICLEI), which supports cities around the world in climate action planning, offered the opinion that qualifications for the nation’s chief executive appear to have been downsized of late.

“At one point I think we did value experience and knowledge a lot more, I guess,” Appelbaum said. “I guess I’m old enough to remember when if a candidate made even seemingly small misstatements, it would really affect their electability. Now we have a congenital liar as president who essentially never tells the truth. And it makes no difference.”

Appelbaum, a registered Democrat, said he has not lined up behind any one candidate from that party, yet. Put simply, he believes that for his party there is just one overarching goal.

“That is to win the election, because if we don’t, we’re toast.” Appelbaum said. “I don’t have a lot of faith in our Democracy surviving (another four years under Trump), which is a bleak thing to say. I never thought I‘d be saying that.”

Red and blue marbles

Also taking a hard pass on a future presidency is Brian Bagley, mayor of Longmont — population 97,530, as of a Dec. 31 city estimate.

“Absolutely not,” he barked. “I think that if you just look at it, I can do more as a mayor than I can as a red or blue marble.”

Marble?

“National politics are all about getting blue and red marbles elected, so your scale tips in your color’s favor. And you’re expected to do what your colors say.

“I can be far more effective as mayor and implement real change, at a local level. I can affect Longmont as mayor way more than I could as president of the United States. And I want to live in Longmont, not Washington.”

Bagley, 47, registered as a Republican at the age 18. That’s the way it remained until shortly after the 2016 presidential election, at which time he switched his registration to unaffiliated. He will be voting in the 2020 Democratic primary in Colorado, set for March 3. He thinks Buttigieg has the right stuff.

“I think Mayor Pete sounds pretty damn good,” Bagley said, adding that mayoral duties in a city of South Bend’s size, or Longmont’s, is perfectly good preparation for delivering a State of the Union address — and all the rest.

“I could argue that I could do a better job than any of the wahoos running,” Bagley said, presumably excepting Buttigieg from that group. “Mayor Pete’s got all the experience he needs to run this country, having served as mayor. He’s got far more experience than a casino owner or reality television producer or a senator or congressman,” noting that while a president serves as chief executive, members of Congress simply draft legislation “and travel around most of the time trying to raise money for the next election.

“So, go Mayor Pete! Good luck to him.”

Birth certificate issue

Former Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones is traveling outside the country, but responded to a few written queries.

“Who doesn’t fantasize about being president?” she asked. “I certainly have, although that is not the same as being qualified,” Jones wrote. “And alas, I was born in France during my dad’s professorial sabbatical and have a French birth certificate, so I am not eligible to run.”

Jones, 55, lamented that the current occupant of the White House suffers “from a profound lack of foreign and domestic policy expertise, let alone basic understanding of basic history and geography” and has “drastically lowered the bar on who can become president — though hopefully not permanently.”

Some skills needed for being a capable mayor certainly apply to being a good president, she noted. And although she represented a city that many joke about having its own foreign policy, Jones said that specific area is one in which most mayors would be found wanting.

Jones identifies as an Elizabeth Warren booster, but confided she would happily vote for Buttigieg, should he land the Democratic party nomination. And, despite the French connection, she left the door open to the nation’s highest office, if it would have her.

“It would be a giant step to go from being essentially a volunteer Mayor of Boulder to the Commander in Chief of the most powerful nation in the free world. (That said, if called, would serve!”),” she wrote.

Another member of the survey group also allowed a glimmer of wiggle room, showing that his political skills have not atrophied.

When told the article produced by his mid-week interview would not be published immediately, Appelbaum said, “That gives me time to go get on the ballot.”

He was joking. Seemingly.