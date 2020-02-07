Boulder police seeking information on attempted murder suspect

The Boulder Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted homicide suspect.

Police are searching for Jack Daniel Ulrey, 37, who has warrant issued for his arrest for suspicion of attempted murder, assault and domestic violence, according to a news release from the police department Thursday night.

Ulrey is suspected of causing significant injuries to a woman on Thursday in the 2600 block of Juniper Street, the release said. Police responded to the location. The woman was taken by ambulance to Boulder Community Health for treatment for her injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, officers identified Ulrey, as the suspect.

He is wanted on suspicion of the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder, a class 3 felony

Second-degree assault, a class 3 felony

Domestic violence

Ulrey was last seen in downtown Denver around 10 p.m. Thursday. He is described as 5 foot, 5 inches, 240 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Additionally, the Boulder Police Department is looking for a white 2007 Chevy Malibu with Colorado license plate 099RBH associated with Ulrey, the release said.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Carey Lutz at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

Between 2001 and 2002, Ulrey was convicted for attempted theft between $500-$15,000, careless driving, a traffic violation, controlled substance possession, attempted first-degree assault and a violent crime sentence enhancer, according to online Colorado court records.