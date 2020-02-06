GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder's Beauty Gourmet selected for Pepsi…

News
Business

Boulder's Beauty Gourmet selected for Pepsi startup accelerator

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Beauty Gourmet LLC, a Boulder-based brand of teas and sparkling beverages made with nutrients and herbs meant to enhance women’s beauty and wellness, will participate in PepsiCo’s 2020 North America Greenhouse startup accelerator program.

“PepsiCo’s Greenhouse program aims to accelerate growth for entrepreneurs who have built purpose-driven brands that are changing the way consumers eat and drink,” Daniel Grubbs, managing director PepsiCo Ventures Group, said in a prepared statement. “We provide a grant and mentorship to these companies, and we also draw great value from working closely with the entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of industry trends.”

In addition to mentorship, the accelerator program awards participants with a $20,000 grant.

Beauty Gourmet is one of 10 participants and the only company from Colorado.

