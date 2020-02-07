Boulder Valley, St. Vrain Valley school districts participate in Boulder County voter awareness week

Monarch High senior Grateful Beckers watched the Democratic presidential candidate debates with interest, but only found out through a campaign at her Louisville school this week that a new law allows her vote in the primary at 17.

The next day, she registered to vote at a booth set up in Monarch’s hall with the help of Colorado Democracy Challenge.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “This is such an important election. I want to make sure the Democratic candidate is a strong one.”

The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley school districts have partnered with Boulder County Elections for the inaugural “Student Voter Registration Awareness Week.”

The goal is to educate high school students about upcoming elections — the March 3 presidential primary, the June 30 statewide primary and the Nov. 3 general election.

A recent change in state law allows 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 general election to participate in both primaries.

Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick said she’s found many high school seniors don’t know about the new law.

“We wanted to support new voters in participating,” she said. “We can really create a lot of buzz and momentum and awareness for this new change. These are our democracy’s newest voters. Registering and voting can be overwhelming at times. We want to break it down for them.”

Boulder County asked schools to promote voter registration by designating a voter registration liaison to serve as an information source, holding voter registration events and displaying posters and fliers provided by the elections division.

“Research shows that, if young people vote in three consecutive elections, they are more likely to be a lifelong voter,” Fitzpatrick said. “High school is such a formative part of a young person’s life. We want to help the high schools in promoting civic engagement.”

Several Boulder County schools have scheduled voter registration drives this week.

At Longmont’s Silver Creek High, juniors in the school’s Leadership Academy created a display case with voter registration information, created a promotional video and delivered short presentations to selected junior and senior classes.

Junior Megan Neufeld said her generation cares deeply about issues that include the climate crisis and gun control and needs to use their voices.

“It’s really important that we start advocating to get out the vote,” she said.

Added classmate Maleah Stewart, “Everybody has a voice in government. You can’t just sit back and complain later if you don’t vote. We want to start a conversation about voting.”

Lafayette’s Centaurus High plans to have a registration booth up all day today for students during passing periods and lunch. Boulder’s Fairview High hosted a drive first semester and then another last week, registering 537 new voters with the help of about 30 student volunteers.

Fairview teacher Aaron Hendrikson said the new registered voters, plus those registered earlier, comprise at least 85% of the senior class, qualifying the school for the Eliza Pickrell Routt Award for excellence in voter registration.

“A key part of this drive was visiting every junior and senior social studies class, as well as a majority of the sophomore classes,” he said.

Colorado Democracy Challenge has led most of the local school registration drives, with support from student volunteers.

“We’re full force trying to get the message out (about the new law),” said Aly Belknap, Colorado Democracy Challenge coordinator. “Once students know they can vote in the primary, they’re really excited about it.”

She said the organization’s main goal is to make sure students who don’t have a driver’s license, students in rural areas and students of color have access to voter registration. Without a license or government ID, students need to register in person during early voting or by filling out a paper registration, but can’t register online.

“We want to reach people who otherwise wouldn’t have access,” Belknap said. “We do all the legwork for them.”

At Monarch, junior Lia Farrell helped with Wednesday’s registration drive.

“Young people make up such a big chunk of the population,” she said. “Getting young people to vote is super important to have our voices heard.”

Junior Ashley Wayne and a friend stopped by the booth Wednesday to get registered. Ashley said she’s planning to vote when she turns 18, but hadn’t pre-registered.

“It’s right here, so it makes it a lot easier to get it done,” she said. “I want to have a voice. I can actually influence something if I vote.”

For more information on Boulder County’s “I’m a Voter Program,” go to boco.org/HighSchoolVoterRegistration. To register to vote or check the status of party registration, mailing address or other information, go to GoVoteColorado.gov.