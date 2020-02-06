Colorado Music Festival returns to Chautauqua on June 25

Since 1976, The Colorado Music Festival has engaged Boulder audiences with performances by numerous revered national and international musicians. The six-week summer concert series returns to Chautauqua Auditorium on June 25,when up-and-coming talent from Europe, Asia, South America and the U.S. will join more than 100 all-star musicians to comprise the CMF Orchestra.

“Without question, it all starts with the magic of the venue,” said Peter Oundjian, music director of the Colorado Music Festival. “All musicians and listeners love this place, whether for a huge Mahler symphony or a delicate piece of chamber music, Chautauqua is an inspiration.”

This season, music lovers can revel in 23 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music. While a significant focus will be on the works of Beethoven, celebrating his 250th birthday, attendees can also hear fresh offerings by composers Hannah Lash, Samuel Adams, Wang Jie and Gabriella Smith.

World premieres by Lash and Jie will kick off CMF’s three-year series of three generations of women composers, celebrating 100 years of the 19th Amendment.

“After hundreds of years of neglect, with very few exceptions, we are now at the point of recognition that gender is not a governing factor in compositional ability,” Oundjian said. “About time.”

During the course of the 2020 season, the Colorado Music Festival and Center for Musical arts will launch the Festival Fellows program, hosting eight aspiring professional musicians to serve as associates for the summer. Up to four of the fellows will be selected by the Sphinx Organization, an organization dedicated to addressing the social issue of underrepresentation of people of color in classical music.

“I think the presence of so much great music by living composers including two premieres, by Hannah Lash and Wang Jie, changes the feel of the Festival,” Oundjian said. “If a festival is a celebration, it is vital to celebrate the present as well as the past. The Beethoven cycle with Jan Lisiecki is also really exciting as is the new approach to the chamber music series.”

Over the span of three concerts, all five of Beethoven’s piano concertos will be performed by the Festival Orchestra and award-winning pianist Lisiecki.

Also new this year is the Robert Mann Chamber Music Series, named for Mann, a composer, conductor, founding first violin of the Juilliard String Quartet, and friend and mentor to Oundjian. The series launches June 30 with a visit from the five-time Grammy award-winning Juilliard String Quartet and continues with performances by the St. Lawrence String Quartet on July 7 and Brooklyn Rider on July 14.

Committed to making chamber music accessible to all, Oundjian has enlisted Portland, Maine-based Really Inventive Stuff, a troupe of vaudeville-inspired storytellers that works with orchestras to bring a bit of whimsy to the series. Part of the July 11 Family Concert, “The Story of Babar,” will feature a ‘Toy Symphony,” in which kazoos and various noisemakers will be used as part of the orchestra.

“Really Inventive Stuff presents brilliant and engaging shows for young audiences, which capture their attention on many levels, including the most important one, which is to enhance their appreciation of great music,” Oundjian said.

Oundjian was the first violinist of the Tokyo String Quartet in the early 1980s, before dedicating his career to conducting. As music director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, he revived programming and calibrated the orchestra to the world-class ensemble it is today.

“Peter (Oundjian) has ingeniously incorporated many elements of his new initiatives into opening night by including a world premiere, a world-class string quartet as soloists with a full orchestra,” said Elizabeth McGuire, executive director for CMF and the Center for Musical Arts. “Both works pay homage to Beethoven. Then, we conclude with my favorite symphony of all time — Beethoven’s 7th. It’s difficult to imagine a work that is more personally significant.”

Fourteen special guest artists, four internationally acclaimed string quartets and five guest conductors will perform through the season. This year’s roster of musicians includes orchestra member Byron Hitchcock, who is principal violin with the Opera Colorado Orchestra, and guest pianist Christopher Taylor,of Boulder.

“All of the new elements Peter (Oundjian) brings to the festival through his artistic lens are very much in alignment with my aspirations for the festival, and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Peter and bring them to life,” McGuire said.

If you go

What: Colorado Music FestivalWhen: June 25- Aug. 1Where: All performances will be held at Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, unless specified elsewhere on the website.Cost: varies by concertMore info: coloradomusicfestival.org