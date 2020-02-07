Customers report broken-down vehicles after fueling up at Circle K on Folsom Street

A number of customers who went to a Circle K gas station Wednesday in Boulder reported their cars broke down shortly after filling up their tanks. At least one mechanic has verified a vehicle he worked on showed signs of having been fueled with diesel instead of the gas that was intended for purchase.

On Thursday, the gas station at 1884 Folsom St. had a waste solutions company truck on site. Both diesel and gasoline pumps appeared to be inoperable. The pump handles had been removed and wiring was exposed as people worked at the gas station.

Stephanie Abramovici , of Jamestown, was among those who reported having issues after stopping for gas around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Within half a mile, my car started stuttering and died right on the Broadway and Iris,” Abramovici said.

Abramovici said she recalls selecting 85 unleaded gas to fill her tank. Mechanic Will Shiverick , the owner of Mountain Auto Repair, said Abramovici’s car exhibited signs of being filled with diesel.

“It reeked like diesel. It would run for a couple of seconds and exhaust huge fumes. ” Shiverick said. “Diesel doesn’t combust in a gas engine.”

At the time her car broke down, Abramovici had her two children, ages 2 and 6, in the backseat. She is also pregnant and the ordeal stranded her and her children for several hours, she said. As of Thursday, Abramovici’s car remained in the shop and she was not sure how much it could cost to have it repaired.

“Its been a major inconvenience for me,” Abramovici said. “It was a really hard day having that happen to me on a busy intersection with children in the car.”

Shiverick called the gas station, when he suspected diesel may have been pumped into the tank. He said he was told there was a problem with the pumps and that they had been shut down.

Shiverick noted the if there was a mishap with the fuel at the station, it would likely be the fault of the carrier and not the gas station itself. He told anyone who thinks they may have diesel in their gas tanks to not drive the car.

“If people think that’s what happened, don’t keep driving, get a tow,” Shiverick said. “The more you drive, the more diesel you will push through the motor.”

Dani Alexander , of Boulder, also dealt with a broken car Wednesday.

Alexander said she stopped at that same Circle K in between her two jobs to fill up on gas shortly before 11 a.m. Three blocks from the gas station, she said her car started lagging and lurching when she tried to accelerate.

Alexander said her car had just had a tune-up Friday and at first she thought the issue was related to unresolved work at the shop. When she had to get her car towed, however, the driver said he suspected she had diesel pumped into her car. He said he had received six other calls with similar issues that day.

She noted she had a receipt from the Circle K gas station that confirms she had selected 85 unleaded gas.

Mandy Hope, of Boulder, visited the same station to fill up the tank of her Toyota Sequoia Wednesday. She said she lives only a mile from the gas station. She described how her car appeared to be acting funny. She thought initially because of the cold weather some water had gotten mixed into the gas line. When she went to leave for work Thursday morning, she said her car wouldn’t budge and plume of white smoke came from the exhaust.

Her partner, who had fueled his work truck at the station the same day, told her he was experiencing the same issues.

Hope said she doesn’t have a receipt from the purchase, but has a bank statement showing that she was at that particular gas station. She said she remembers selecting unleaded gas.

A social media group created for people who experienced the same issue showed numerous comments, many from people with similar stories. A claim number was circulating among the posts. Hope called the insurance adjuster’s phone number to express her frustrations and seek compensation for future repairs.

“I have two jobs and two children and this is my car,” Hope said she told the adjuster. “My understanding of the situation was that diesel got mixed into what was supposed to be gas, which is what I paid for. If you’re going to tell me I’m responsible, it’s an issue.”

While there are multiple variables that go into repairing a car pumped with diesel, including how much diesel was in their tank and how long it was driven, Shiverick said it’s not an easy fix and that it would most likely require flushing the tank, fuel lines and replacing the fuel filter.

A number of cars created in the last 25 years are designed so only an unleaded nozzle can fit in the tank, according to an automobile website. A plate underneath the gas cap seeks to prevent a larger diesel nozzle from fitting, according to the site.

As customers await answers, those who shared their stories said they hope to see coverage for the damage experienced and that their cars can return to the road so that they can get back to their jobs and lives.

“I want my car to be the way it was before,” Alexander said.

For her part, Hope said she wants to see someone take responsibility.

“If (they) can make amends, then we are good,” Hope said. “Accidents happen, we are all human.”

Hope encouraged anyone who experienced the same issues to join the Facebook group for support and to see updates. The group can be reached at facebook.com/groups/980365692358553/. A number of people on a community group called Boulder TRIBE also shared vehicle concerns. People can reach the Circle K at 303-443-6455 to ask for the number to the insurance adjuster.

Numerous phone calls to Circle K’s Rocky Mountains Division, corporate phone number and local management seeking comment on the situation went unanswered. Attempts to reach the insurance adjuster via phone and email were also unsuccessful.