‘Hardcore History’ podcaster Dan Carlin to speak at CU Boulder commencement

Students passing under the Broadway underpass on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. (Camera file photo).
Hopefully “Hardcore History” podcast creator, author and University of Colorado Boulder alumnus Dan Carlin promises to keep his 2020 commencement speech to under three hours.

Carlin, who is famous for his captivating and lengthy podcasts recounting history’s most important moments, was announced Thursday as the speaker for the May 7 commencement ceremony.

CU commencement speakers are selected by students, and Carlin was among the selection committee’s top choices, said senior class council President Chad Brokaw.

This year’s commencement theme is CU Heroes, Brokaw said, and student leaders hope Carlin can bring perspective on joining the ranks of CU Boulder alumni.

“We’re really hoping he can provide some insight into how we are all part of the same story, and that no matter what happens, we’re all in this together, and to provide perspective that there’s a whole fleet of people who are there for you who are heroes of the past. Now you can be a hero of this decade,” Brokaw said.

Carlin could not be reached for comment on Thursday, but posted on Twitter he was “terribly honored” to be asked to speak. He also joked that the speech would probably follow the format of his podcasts — six separate parts, three hours each, with a six-hour conclusion.

“He’s an eloquent speaker,” said senior Simon Egerton, who nominated Carlin to be commencement speaker. “I’m inspired by his career path and his determination to allow his passion to become his career, and I think that’s a great thing to showcase to students.”

Egerton said he’s been a fan of Carlin’s podcasts for several years, and he’s not alone. “Hardcore History” has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

“I hope he inspires us and reminds students that as they’re entering a new decade to keep in mind that humanity has done a lot of good things in the past, that even though we might be entering turbulent times, we will continue to do good things going into the future,” Egerton said.

The commencement ceremony is at 8 a.m., May 7 at Folsom Field. It is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed.

