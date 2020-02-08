GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports ballots and equipment passed test for primary

John Guinther, left, and Lynne McNamara use the ICX method to mark their ballots during the exercise. Voting ballots are being tested at the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Office on Tuesday. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County officials on Friday reported that ballots and equipment to be used in the county’s upcoming presidential primary election passed a required logic and accuracy test held this week.

Representatives from the local Democratic and Republican parties participated in the testing at the Boulder County Clerk & Recorder’s Office and confirmed the equipment’s ability to properly read ballots and correctly tabulate votes, according to a news release.

The test also confirmed ballots are properly printed for the election and the equipment is accurately calibrated to process ballots. Each type of ballot and all ballot styles were tested. In all, 1,540 ballots were tested, including 1,490 mail ballots and 50 ballots generated using ballot marking devices.

Results and test records are available for review at BoulderCountyVotes.org under the Election Information section. Boulder County voters can also visit that site to register to vote, check and update voter registrations, look at ballot content and learn more about local elections.

Charlie Brennan

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
