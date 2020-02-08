Frederick’s Night to Shine celebrates special needs people with dinner, dancing

When Amy Garcia walked down a red carpet, lined with Frederick High School cheerleaders and football players, her smile seemed to glow more than her light up shoes.

Garcia, of Westminster, was one of 200 guests who packed Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Frederick Friday night for the fourth annual Night to Shine.

The prom night celebrated people across northern Colorado with special needs, inviting them to enjoy dinner, hit the dance floor and get their picture taken. Those who entered the church got a turn on the red carpet, where flashing camera lights and an emcee announcer yelled their name, giving them the feel of a celebrity stepping from a limousine.

“That felt awesome,” Garcia said after finishing her strut down the red carpet. When asked how she would describe her moves on the dance floor, Garcia said, “I’m an excellent dancer and I have more than one move.”

Dressed in evening gowns of all colors, tuxedos and feather boas and tiaras, guests who walked up to the church were greeted by a tunnel of Christmas lights. Inside the church, located at 5860 Majestic St., red and purple balloons and streamers decorated the dance and dining halls.

Matthew Cote, campus pastor, was among those who helped to organize the event Friday. Cote said he hoped Night to Shine sends a message to those with special needs that they are loved and important to their community.

“The idea is for them to experience something they never have in their life — a party that is specifically designed for them,” Cote said. “We want them to have fun and get excited. Most of our guests wait for this all year.”

Falling snow Friday night didn’t seem to discourage anyone from attending. Hundreds packed the event. Among those walking down the red carpet was David Greenfield, of Firestone. Greenfield, a big Broncos fan, wore an orange suit with the mascot on it and an orange top hat. He said he most looked forward to dancing.

Seth Truitt, of Firestone, raised a hand in the air as he walked down the red carpet, with his mom Marla Truitt nearby. He said he hoped to hear the DJ play a song called, “Bye, Bye Love.”

“(I like) the joy (of the event) and having a good time,” Truitt said. “It’s awesome.”

The evening’s guests weren’t the only ones who got something out of the experience. Marisa Martinez, of Firestone, volunteered as a buddy for her third year in a row. Buddies spend the evening hanging out with the special needs guests, including eating dinner and dancing with them.

“It definitely changes you, too, when you get to do something bigger than yourself,” Martinez said. “It’s making sure they feel like a princess or king for the night.”

The night also offered pampering for parents and caregivers. A full buffet and masseuses were among the activities to be enjoyed.

The event was free to all guests. Cote said corporate sponsorships, community donations and the volunteer efforts of more than 300 people help to make the event a reality. Cote said he enjoyed seeing his community rally around the cause. Like many who attended the event Friday, Cote said it’s one of his favorite nights of the year.

“The joy is just… it’s contagious,” Cote said. “You see the smile on our guests’ faces and they are living their best life tonight. If you’re a parent on Christmas Day, you get to watch the excitement of your kids opening gifts and this is like that. I just feel like a dad on Christmas watching our church, town and community put on something incredible.”