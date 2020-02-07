Review: Boulder’s Jungle offers unique drinking, light-bites tropical experience

Inspired by the tiki bars of the past, downtown Boulder’s Jungle is a bit of a retro throwback, showcasing tropical-inspired cocktails. Unlike old-school tiki bars, the decor is more contemporary and restrained, so if you’re looking for Rainforest Cafe levels of kitsch and animatronic parrots, this isn’t the place for that.

While the establishment’s emphasis is on cocktails, there’s a respectable selection of small plates including Jamaican beef patties, coconut shrimp and even an assortment of CBD-infused nuts. More substantial fare includes a burger, a fried-chicken sandwich and a beans and rice platter.

My dining companion and I began our evening repast with small plates. These included the $4 jungle slaw, consisting of pineapple, peanut and chile-lime dressing over cucumber, cabbage and carrot. From a nostalgia standpoint, this dish reminded me of the veggies underlying the superlative raw fish salad from San Francisco Chinatown’s famed Sam Wo restaurant. While Jungle’s preparation was devoid of seafood, its abundance of peanuts, set off by crispy produce and just the right amount of spice and citrus made for a welcome trip down memory lane.

At $15 a portion, Jungle’s confit chicken wings were not cheap. These are available in both habanero and sweet barbecue versions, and we ordered a mix of each. The poultry was meaty and of good quality, no doubt improved by the confit preparation. Yet it was hard to distinguish the habanero version from any buffalo-style wings found at other establishments. More successful was the barbecue variant, which possessed similar sweet-and-salty qualities mirroring a well-crafted teriyaki preparation.

Our favorite dish was the $12 smoke-roasted jerk chicken plate, which consisted of a substantial drumstick and thigh accompanied by a cooling cucumber salad. The seasonings, a sophisticated mix of spice, fruit and smoke, carried a mild heat that gradually increased over time, but not to the point of distraction. Like any self-respecting jerk, the moist and tender poultry possessed an aroma evoking the comforting classic Jamaican Pickapeppa sauce.

For the non-alcoholic drinker, there’s a selection of mocktails on tap. A virgin $5 pina colada wasn’t overly creamy, but did a more than acceptable job of balancing out the not-too-acidic pineapple juice with the smooth and creamy coconut.

The dedicated coconut connoisseur, however, shouldn’t skip the $10 Young Coconut drink, also available with a shot of spirits for an additional $4. This intriguing treat consisted of a whole coconut with a straw to access the refreshing liquid inside. The subtly sweet coconut water made for a most satisfying beverage, and I was pleasantly surprised at how much there was to drink.

After I polished off the liquid, staff took the coconut back into the kitchen where it was dramatically split with a mallet and cleaver. The coconut returned to the table so that we could enjoy an almost jelly-like interior, which made for a unique dessert. The coconut was paired with lime wedges, and this citrus juice served as a bright counterpoint. But perhaps most importantly, it allowed me to literally put the lime in the coconut.

While classic tiki cocktails such as Mai Tais and Blue Hawaiis are available, Jungle features its own original creations, which clock in at a $13 apiece.

We sampled two of these cocktails, one being the Tropic Like It’s Hot, an ambitious choice that played smokey and savory tones off of rum, mezcal, cactus fruit and sour orange. Ancho chile and mole bitters contributed a sharp contrast to the spirits and fruit, and the initial impression was that the smokey savor was a touch overwhelming. Over time, however, the citrus flavors became more apparent, resulting in a more balanced and enjoyable drink after continued sipping. Of course, the fact that this beverage arrived flaming and in a parrot-shaped serving vessel earned it bonus points.

Both of us favored the Gandhara Forever, which was billed as having a taste profile similar to that of a mango lassi. The key ingredient in this libation was Indian rum, paired with a touch of aquavit. Other intriguing elements included lemongrass, mango kefir and, most surprising, herbs de Provence. This combination worked remarkably well, marked by a smooth fruitiness with rich vanilla and nutmeg accents that were pleasantly reminiscent of a comforting egg nog.

Jungle provides a unique drinking and light-bites experience that one is hard-pressed to match in Boulder. While Jungle is not the most inexpensive place for a cocktail, it’s at least worth a visit for a special treat, and the food is a cut above fare that is found at most watering holes. Service is also friendly and efficient, and for the aficionado of craft cocktails, it’s an essential destination.

Food 3.5/4 stars

Service 3.5/4 stars

Ambiance 3/4 stars

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 2018 10th St., Boulder

Contact: jungletiki.com

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 2-9 p.m. Sunday

Fare: Tropically inspired small plates and a few more substantial items that include a burger and a jerk chicken plate. Vegan options are fried plantains as well as the coconut rice and bean plate. Gluten-free selections include most of the small plates. There’s a decent number of vegetarian choices.

Noise Level: As a tiki bar with a lively ambiance, it tends towards the loud.