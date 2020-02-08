Roughly 30 people have filed claims following a gasoline, diesel swap at Circle K gas station

Officials from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment confirmed Friday, after speaking with Circle K representatives, that led a fuel delivery mishap lead to gasoline and diesel being swapped at a Folsom Street gas station Wednesday.

Zach Hope, petroleum program manager for the state’s Division of Oil and Public Safety, said the state spoke with Jim Beam , the market manager for Circle K after receiving multiple customer complaints this week. After talking with Beam, Hope said the state compiled a summary of events, which Hope shared in an email with the Camera Friday.

On Wednesday morning at the Circle K gas station, located at 1884 Folsom St., there was a fuel delivery mix up at the site’s storage tanks, according to the summary.

Throughout the day, the gas station learned all grades of gasoline and diesel products were impacted by the swap, the summary read. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the store received consumer complaints. At 6 p.m., the store shut down all its fuel sales.

Throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday, multiple customers reported their cars had broken down and appeared to have been filled with diesel, although they had intended to purchase gas.

Various social media groups shared similar stories and a claim number for an insurance provider began circulating.

At Pollard Jeep of Boulder, Bob Valladao, service and parts director , said the shop, located at 5075 East Pearl Parkway, received six cars for repair over the course of Wednesday and Thursday that had been contaminated with diesel fuel. Valladao confirmed all of these cars had fueled up at the Circle K on Folsom Street. When asked if he had ever seen vehicles with diesel in them, Valladao said, “not at the same time.”

“This is the first time we have seen an abundance of cars come into the dealership (with that issue),” Valladao said.

Valladao said anyone whose car engine misfires or seems to have a lack of power when accelerating may be contaminated with diesel.

“What I suggest for them to do, depending on what type of car, ask a (repair shop) to take sample of fuel out of tank and see if there is any diesel that separates from the gas,” Valladao said.

According to Hope, 30 people had filed claims as of Wednesday. Claims are being processed through Traveler’s Insurance, according to the summary.

On Thursday, Circle K began the process of emptying fuel tanks, according to Hope. Throughout the day a waste solutions service could be seen working at the site and the gas pumps appeared to be inoperable. The store was in the process of getting things back up and running for new fuel deliveries, according to the summary.

Scott Simmons, a supervisor with the state’s Petroleum Program , said an inspector would be sent to the site next week to assure the petroleum and gas tanks were correctly marked.

“Based on our understanding, the issue was discovered and remedial efforts were put in place immediately,” Simmons said in an email. “That being the case, the division has no plans to take enforcement action against the carrier or Circle K.”

Any one who has been affected by the fuel swap is encouraged to call the Folsom Street Circle K at 303-443-6455 to get more information and begin the process of filing a claim.