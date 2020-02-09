Losing skid continues for CU Buffs women

SEATTLE – During the last couple of seasons, the Washington women’s basketball team has struggled to win games – except against Colorado.

The Huskies continue to have CU’s number, handing the Buffaloes a 61-52 defeat on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

CU (14-9, 3-9 Pac-12) lost its fourth in a row, while Washington (11-12, 3-9) snapped a nine-game losing streak.

In regular season Pac-12 play, Washington is 3-0 against CU during the last two seasons and 2-24 against the rest of the conference.

On Sunday, Mya Hollingshed led CU with 13 points, while Jaylyn Sherrod and Charlotte Whittaker each had 11.

The Buffs, who never led, trailed by as many as 15 points early in the third quarter, but stormed back.

Whittaker had six points and Hollingshed five in a 17-4 Colorado run that cut Washington’s lead to 43-41 with 3 minutes to play in the third.

After Washington pushed the lead back to seven in the fourth, Whittaker hit a jumper with 5:28 to play, pulling the Buffs within 54-49.

From that point, however, the Buffs had six turnovers and went 1-for-5 from the floor, as Washington pulled away.

Notable

Hollingshed eclipsed the 800-point mark for her career and now has 806. … Senior Quinessa Caylao-Do, who is from nearby Tacoma, recorded the 300th rebound of her career. … Washington is 2-13 in its last 15 home conference games, with both wins against CU. … CU fell to 5-25 in Pac-12 games over the past two seasons. … The Buffs entered the weekend tied for 7th in the Pac-12, but now sit in 11th place.

Fast break

What went right: CU’s defense was solid most of the day. Quinessa Caylao-Do held Washington star Amber Melgoza to 12 points and the Huskies made just 34.4 percent of their shots.

What went wrong: The Buffs piled up 20 turnovers and Washington scored 19 points off of them. CU was also outrebounded by a 41-31 margin – the Buffs’ second-worst margin of the season.

Star of the game: Jaylyn Sherrod. She didn’t shoot well (3-for-13), but had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Buffs.

What’s next: CU will host California on Friday at 7 p.m. at CU Events Center.

Washington 61, Colorado 52

COLORADO (14-8, 3-9 Pac-12)

Caylao-Do 0-2 2-2 2, Sherrod 3-13 4-6 11, Clarke 3-7 0-0 8, Hollingshed 5-14 3-4 13, Tuitele 2-2 1-2 5, Finau 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-2 0-0 2, Whittaker 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 18-49 12-16 52.

WASHINGTON (11-12, 3-9)

Henson 3-11 1-2 10, Melgoza 4-12 4-4 12, Watkins 2-6 1-2 7, Peterson 1-4 1-1 3, Rees 4-7 1-2 9, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Van Dyke 2-8 3-4 8, Rooks 1-3 1-2 3, Pleskevich 1-2 0-0 2, Bamberger 1-2 0-0 3, Griggsby 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-61 12-17 61.

Colorado 11 13 18 10 – 52

Washington 20 17 10 14 – 61

3-point goals – Colorado 4-15 (Clarke 2-6, Sherrod 1-2, Whittaker 1-1, Hollingshed 0-4, Caylao-Do 0-1, Knight 0-1), Washington 7-24 (Henson 3-6, Watkins 2-3, Van Dyke 1-6, Bamberger 1-2, Melgoza 0-2, Peterson 0-2, Rees 0-1, Rooks 0-1, Pleskevich 0-1). Rebounds – Colorado 31 (Hollingshed 7), Washington 41 (Van Dyke 9). Assists – Colorado 9 (Sherrod 4), Washington 14 (Henson, Melgoza, Peterson 3). Steals – Colorado 7 (Whittaker 2), Washington 10 (Henson 4). Turnovers – Colorado 20, Washington 16. Total fouls – Colorado 19, Washington 15. Fouled out – None. A – 2,576.