Power restored following outage in Boulder

An outage left about 2,400 customers without power for an hour in central Boulder, according to Xcel Energy’s website.

The outage was reported at 9 a.m. today and affected 2,378 customers along the 28th Street corridor.

Per Xcel Energy website, about 2,300 customers without power along 28th Street corridor in #Boulder pic.twitter.com/FypTCSnFvN — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) February 10, 2020

By 10:30 a.m., Xcel’s site showed power had been restored. The cause of the outage was not immediately known.