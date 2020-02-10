GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder OSMP temporarily closes some areas to…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder OSMP temporarily closes some areas to protect nesting raptors

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department has instituted seasonal wildlife closures that will last through July 31 to protect areas where raptors raise their young.

The closures, which began, Feb. 1, protect sensitive nesting habitats from human contact, while also trying to keep the designated trails near those areas open to the public.

Closed areas include Mount Sanitas Summit, Third Flatiron, Lefthand Canyon Palisades, the north side of Flagstaff Mountain, May’s Point cliff, Skunk Canyon, The Back Porch, The Box, Bear Creek Spire, Der Freischutz, Nebel Horn Ridge, East Ridge, Fiddlehead, Superfresh Block, The Goose, Goose Eggs, Shadow Canyon, The Matron, The Sphinx and the Wings, and the entire Mickey Mouse wall.

The closures help the raptors increase their populations by giving them a safe space to raise their young. Last year, seasonal wildlife closures helped raptors to raise six osprey, five prairie falcons, four golden eagles, four bald eagles, and one peregrine falcon.

OSMP may lift the closures early if nesting raptors fail to produce fledglings or if the raptors abandon the area. More information is available online at bit.ly/2SdyLnW.

Varun Iyer

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...