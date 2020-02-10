Boulder OSMP temporarily closes some areas to protect nesting raptors

Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department has instituted seasonal wildlife closures that will last through July 31 to protect areas where raptors raise their young.

The closures, which began, Feb. 1, protect sensitive nesting habitats from human contact, while also trying to keep the designated trails near those areas open to the public.

Closed areas include Mount Sanitas Summit, Third Flatiron, Lefthand Canyon Palisades, the north side of Flagstaff Mountain, May’s Point cliff, Skunk Canyon, The Back Porch, The Box, Bear Creek Spire, Der Freischutz, Nebel Horn Ridge, East Ridge, Fiddlehead, Superfresh Block, The Goose, Goose Eggs, Shadow Canyon, The Matron, The Sphinx and the Wings, and the entire Mickey Mouse wall.

The closures help the raptors increase their populations by giving them a safe space to raise their young. Last year, seasonal wildlife closures helped raptors to raise six osprey, five prairie falcons, four golden eagles, four bald eagles, and one peregrine falcon.

OSMP may lift the closures early if nesting raptors fail to produce fledglings or if the raptors abandon the area. More information is available online at bit.ly/2SdyLnW.