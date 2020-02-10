Several Boulder Canyon climbing sites temporarily closed to protect golden eagle nesting sites

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

The Boulder Ranger District has temporarily closed some Boulder Canyon rock climbing spots through July 31 for the protection of nesting golden eagles in the area.

Popular spots, such as Eagle Rock, Blob Rock, Bitty Buttress, and Security Risk, will be closed. These spots are located along Colo. 119, about 1.5 miles east of Boulder Falls.

The closures are meant to prevent human disturbance in a long-established golden eagle nesting territory. Federal and state laws prohibit disturbing any nesting bird of prey. The Boulder Ranger District works closely with partners in the Boulder climbing community to monitor the progress of raptor nesting to keep climbers informed. Closure information is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/eagles.

Happy Hour, Bihedral, and Riviera will remain open as long as visitors stay out of the closed areas.

Varun Iyer

