Slash pile burnings continue throughout Northern Front Range

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests continue to work across the Northern Front Range, burning slash piles that resulted from projects to reduce fuel for fires in forest and remove trees. There will be burns near Jamestown, Lefthand Canyon, Big Elk Meadows, Boulder Meadows, Cal-Wood Ranch and Sky View Estates over the next week.

Pile burnings are expected to be conducted over the next week in the following locations:

  • St. Vrain Units 14c, one mile west of Big Elk Subdivision on Johnny Park Road
  • James Creek RFB Unit 1, 1½ miles northwest of Jamestown
  • James Creek RFB Unit 6, 7, 8, ½ mile south of Jamestown
  • James Creek RFB Unit 10, Lefthand Canyon, two miles east of Peak to Peak Highway on Highway 52
  • James Creek RFB Unit 13, Lefthand Canyon, one mile east of Gold Lake
  • James Creek RFB Unit 17, ½ mile north of Cal-Wood Ranch
  • James Creek Unit H1501, Sky View Estates, two miles east of Peak to Peak Highway on Overland Road
  • James Creek Unit H3401, Boulder Heights Subdivision, east of Peak View Road and Peak View Circle

The fires are typically ignited after 10 a.m. and are expected to end several hours before sunset. Smoke and flames often are visible while the piles are burning. However, state smoke permits do not require extinguishment by nightfall so it is normal to see piles continue to burn during the night.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Jamestown, Lefthand Canyon, Big Elk Meadows, Boulder Meadows, Cal-Wood Ranch, Sky View Estates and Gold Lake.

Piles can hold heat for several days to several weeks following their ignition, depending on the type of pile. Firefighters monitor areas after burnings.

For all pile burning locations, visit the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests’ incident information system page at bit.ly/2UHyxay.

Hannah Metzger

