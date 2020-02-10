Suspect in illegal Boulder County marijuana operation takes plea deal

The man arrested in connection with an illegal marijuana operation northeast of Boulder has taken a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to time served and probation.

William Frederick Vogel, 37, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court Monday to tax evasion and marijuana distribution, according to online court records.

Vogel was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 58 days of time served in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges, including money laundering, illegal marijuana cultivation, another count of tax evasion and an another count of marijuana distribution.

According to an affidavit, the drug task force in 2017 was alerted to a possible marijuana operation in the 5000 block of North 95th Street.

Confidential informants told detectives Vogel had been running the operation at the property for more than a year, and that Vogel had “runners” who were picking up the marijuana for distribution across state lines.

One of the informants was able to get Vogel on tape discussing the operation, and he also was spotted by surveillance leaving the property.

The task force obtained a search warrant for the property, which Vogel was believed to be renting for $5,000 in cash per month, and served it on Oct. 13, 2017. Detectives found five modified trailers hooked up to a generator, a single-story main house and several outbuildings on the property.

During a search of the property, detectives recovered 163 marijuana plants weighing a total of 1,180 pounds, according to the affidavit. One of the barns also contained what appeared to be a disassembled packaging area.

According to the affidavit, the state had no permits or licenses for the property to be growing or selling marijuana.

In addition, an agent with the Colorado Department of Revenue discovered Vogel had not claimed any wages or unemployment, but owned multiple LLCs detectives believed were used to launder the money from the marijuana operation.