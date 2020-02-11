GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder-based company debuts hard kombucha line

A Boulder-based company has debuted a hard kombucha product, which the company is marketing as the first of its kind in Colorado.

Mortal Kombucha, a small-batch kombucha company based in Boulder, partnered with Adamant Brewing in Boulder to release Mortal XXX, a hard kombucha that comes in four flavors: salted cucumber lime, citrus sunrise, spicy pineapple, and guava lava.

The canned drinks come in at 5.2% alcohol by volume and were described as “vibrant, fun and totally crushable,” by the company in a release.

“It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, oak wine barrel fermented hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural ingredients,” the company wrote in a release. “… It’s just the right amount of rebel.”

The drink will be available at locations across Colorado and at Mortal Kombucha’s headquarters at 1001 Lee Hill Drive.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
