Boulder-based company debuts hard kombucha line

A Boulder-based company has debuted a hard kombucha product, which the company is marketing as the first of its kind in Colorado.

Mortal Kombucha, a small-batch kombucha company based in Boulder, partnered with Adamant Brewing in Boulder to release Mortal XXX, a hard kombucha that comes in four flavors: salted cucumber lime, citrus sunrise, spicy pineapple, and guava lava.

The canned drinks come in at 5.2% alcohol by volume and were described as “vibrant, fun and totally crushable,” by the company in a release.

“It’s organic, gluten-free, rice-free, oak wine barrel fermented hard kombucha, flavored and supercharged with all-natural ingredients,” the company wrote in a release. “… It’s just the right amount of rebel.”

The drink will be available at locations across Colorado and at Mortal Kombucha’s headquarters at 1001 Lee Hill Drive.