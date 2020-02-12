Boulder City Council growing closer to action on library taxing district

Boulder Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates on Tuesday advocated examining looking into different ways to fund the city’s public library system without raising property taxes by forming a library district.

Forming such a district, a common type of government in Colorado that allows library systems to tax property for their funding, has been pitched by library supporters for several years as a way for Boulder’s library to achieve more financial stability and expand its services.

Council is set to host a public hearing March 17 to gather feedback from community members on potentially establishing a library district. Council could provide direction to city staff on the library funding model’s path forward after the hearing.

If Council chooses to pursue a new taxing district for the library, it could pass a resolution establishing its boundaries, with the Boulder County Commissioners also needing to approve a resolution because the district would likely establish taxing authority in Gunbarrel, Niwot and mountain communities west of Boulder, as well as city limits.

At Council’s study session Tuesday, officials drilled into the details of how a district could be formed and overseen by the city. Following the formation of the district on paper through the city and county resolutions, Council confirmed with Kim J. Seter, a lawyer with experience forming library districts in the state, that the city would be able to influence appointments to the district’s board of trustees.

The city would also be able to negotiate an intergovernmental agreement with the district that would determine how any city library assets would be transferred to the district.

Voters within the proposed district boundaries would eventually have to approve a tax increase for the district to be sustained and receive its own funding; without a funding mechanism approved, the district would be dissolved.

“I’d be interested in knowing if there was a way to (fund the library more fully) without raising taxes as significantly as what’s being proposed,” Yates said.

Officials so far have examined the impact of a district property tax rate of 3.85 mills, which would raise property taxes by $234 on an $850,000 home, and $949 on an $850,000 commercial property. At that level of funding, supporters of the library district proposal have said the system could achieve its service expansion goals laid out in the Library Master Plan, which include a corner library in Gunbarrel, among other additional services.

About $16 million would be raised with that tax increase from property owners in Boulder, with another $4 million raised from property owners outside city limits but within the area being considered for the district.

Councilman Aaron Brockett mentioned the city could pose a tax hike question on the ballot to fund a district that would be less expensive for property owners than the 3.85 mills suggested by the library supporters.

“I would just urge the conversation to not just look at a solution for the library, but what is the solution in the context of all city needs,” Deputy City Manager Tanya Ange said.

City officials have conservatively estimated that $7.5 million currently being put toward the library could be redirected to other city services if a district were created; there is a $320 million to $340 million list of one-time and capital needs in the city, with another $40 million to $44 million in ongoing expenses needed, according to city staff.

“The one thing that was missing from this (discussion) was how does this benefit the library,” Boulder Library Champions organizer and district proponent Joni Teter said. She would like to see more support for asking voters to fund the district. “(Council) is hung up on control.”