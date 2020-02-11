GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Area Agency on Aging caregiving symposium

The Boulder County Area Agency on Aging will be hosting its 2020 Caregiving Symposium on April 8 at the Boulder Jewish Community Center. Partner sponsors are the Boulder Medical Center and TRU Community Care.

Boulder County residents who provide care for older relatives, partners or friends are invited to this event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is intended to provide informal and family caregivers the chance to visit with service providers, enhance caregiving knowledge, receive support as well as connect with each other.

The Caregiving Symposium, to run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature an introductory keynote address with Jane Barton, author of “Caregiving for the Genius on Collaborative Care — A Life-Giving Approach to Caregiving.” Participation is $5, with lunch included. Those interested can register at bit.ly/2GU01S6 or call 303-441-1685. Registration closes March 27, or when the event is at capacity. Financial assistance for respite care (substitute older adult care) is available. Call 303-441-1617 to learn more.

For more information, contact Juliette Kershner with Boulder County Area Agency on Aging at 303-678-6116 or infocaregiver@bouldercounty.org.

