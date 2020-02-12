BVSD agrees to buy Justice High building, provide state grant match

The Boulder Valley school board voted unanimously Tuesday to buy Justice High School’s building and provide a $1 million match so the Lafayette charter school can receive a competitive state grant to address​ critical safety and learning space issues.

About 80 at-risk students attend classes in the school’s 41-year-old building, which was designed as a child care center. The school needs more than $2 million worth of work, according to a facility master plan.

Justice High School was approved in the summer for a competitive state BEST — Building Excellent Schools Today — grant to renovate its building.

The school board on Tuesday agreed to pay the remainder of the building’s loan, about $1 million, and provide the $1.1 million match required for the grant. The money for both will come from the district’s capital reserve fund.

“The district has been really great with us,” said Justice High founder and principal T.J. Cole. “They’re trying to help support us and bring some equity and modernize our facilities.”

Buying the property, according to the district’s staff recommendation, secures the district’s investment and allows Boulder Valley to bring Justice High up to the standard used for other schools.

Now, Justice High’s main building, at 805 Excalibur St., has six classrooms (one doubles as a library), a GED room, a small community room and a space that serves as a combination weight room, lunchroom, art room and music room.

A second adjoining building, at 865 Excalibur St., previously was leased by the school and will be used to increase the learning space.

Planned work includes a new fire alarm system, a new security system with new doors and card readers, a new energy efficient mechanical system, plumbing fixture replacements and a new electrical service.

Plans also include converting two classrooms into a centrally located commons area with a lunchroom, demolishing a wall to create a safe connection between the east and west sides of the building, and adding four classrooms and a flex classroom.

“We had a long list,” Cole said. “We need a lot of work. It’s a really good start.”

As part of the agreement, the district will lease the building back to Justice High at no cost. In exchange, Justice agrees to pay all costs for the building’s operation and maintenance, contracting with the district for some services.

While she voted “yes,” school board member Donna Miers said, she had some reservations about the investment because she wants to ensure the district is also working to make it’s other high schools more supportive. Many Justice High students are court-ordered to attend because of truancy issues, she noted.

“Students need to feel valued,” she said.