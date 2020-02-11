CU Boulder on delayed start due to weather

The University of Colorado Boulder is on a delayed start due to weather.

All classes before 9:15 a.m. have been canceled, according to the university.

CU Alert: Snowy conditions mean delayed 9:15am start for #CUBoulder today, Tuesday, Feb.11. Classes/labs scheduled to begin before 9:15 are canceled. Take it slow, Buffs! #cowx Details and updates: https://t.co/VBGm0DKarP — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) February 11, 2020

Both Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley schools are operating on a normal schedule.