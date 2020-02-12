CU Boulder professor wins international science award

University of Colorado Boulder Professor Kristi Anseth was one of five scientists to win the For Women in Science Award from the L’Oréal Foundation and UNESCO.

Anseth’s was selected “for her outstanding contribution in converging engineering with biology to develop innovative biomaterials that help promote tissue regeneration and more effective delivery of drugs,” according to the award.

The award recognizes scientists from different regions of the world, and Anseth won the award for North America, according to a news release.

Anseth will receive a $109,000 prize and be recognized in a ceremony at the UNESCO House in Paris on March 12.