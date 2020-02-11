Eldora gets county approval for parking expansion, agrees to limited pay-to-park plan

Parking for single occupancy vehicles on peak days and midweek big snow days next season at Eldora will cost $10, as a condition for the unanimous approval granted Tuesday by Boulder County commissioners for expanding the resorts’s parking facilities by more than 800 spaces.

Commissioners took a second run Tuesday at a proposed parking expansion at the Eldora ski resort, and after two hours of discussion and public comment, voted unanimously to allow paid parking on a limited basis, an idea floated by the resort two years ago but scuttled in the face of public outcry.

“This is a huge day,” Eldora General Manager and President Brent Tregaskis said after the commissioners’ vote. “It’s something we have been working on for three years. It (parking) has been our Achilles heel. This is the best solution for everyone,” skiers, community members and the resort itself.

Peak days, for the purpose of the parking charge for solo drivers kicking in, are defined as weekends, holidays, or days where there has been 10 inches of snow or more in the prior 24 hours.

The plan will add 805 parking spaces to the resort 21 miles west of Boulder, at a cost of more than $6 million.

Commissioners had tackled the proposal, which had been recommended for approval by the county planning commissioners with no fewer than 17 added conditions on Jan. 28. It was tabled that day after about two hours of discussion and public comment, in order to add requirements for carpooling, alternative transportation and potential parking fees.

Eldora has targeted more parking since introduction of its 2011 master plan, which called for 560 more spaces as part of an ambitious expansion plan, some aspects of which have been realized, while others were subsequently shelved.

The current game plan is to add a new 568-space lot above its north lot, while tacking 237 more spaces on to an existing lot near its Nordic center.

The double-digit conditions previously placed on county planners’ recommended approval for the Eldora plan included items such as prior submission of a sediment basin management plan, submission of a revegetation and weed control plan and application for a stormwater quality permit, as well as a condition stipulating that all tree removal take place during the non-nesting season for migratory birds, with no tree removal between May 15 and July 31.

The Planning Commission’s prior recommendations for approval had also carried suggestions from Boulder County Transportation that Eldora — where parking has always been free — consider charging parking fees for vehicles carrying two or fewer people, consider options with RTD to increase bus service there, and also weigh instituting carpooling incentives to promote the use of multiple-occupant vehicles.

Tuesday’s vote, which added a dozen conditions to the resort’s parking and traffic management plan, signified a resolution — for now — to the county’s concerns on those issues.

The $10 for solo drivers on peak days — which will be reviewed after the 2020-21 season to see if it helps traffic mitigation — was not the only condition commissioners negotiated with Eldora management as conditions for the parking expansion on Tuesday.

Others measures are that on peak days and midweek snow days, single occupancy vehicles must park in the upper parking lot; also, 200 spaces in westernmost area of the lower parking lot shall be permanently designated as parking for cars carrying three or more passengers. Additionally, if average vehicle occupancy does not reach or exceed 2.0 people per car by 2023, Eldora will meet with the county to discuss additional mitigation measures.

Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones said she and those traveling with her in the same vehicle were among those turned away at Eldora on Saturday, when thousands excited by the fresh powder descended on the resort and quickly maxed out its parking, currently limited to 1,453 spots.

“Shame on me for not being on the (RTD) bus,” Jones said.

“The bus would have got you there,” said Tregaskis.

Eldora, which already provides free RTD bus service to the resort on weekends and holidays, is also required to increase its shuttle buses running to the resort from three to four, during the 2020-21 season, as another condition of its approved parking expansion.

Few members of the public spoke before the commissioners’ vote Tuesday, and those who did so were mostly supportive of the parking expansion and accompanying conditions placed upon it.

Marcus Luscher, a Nederland resident and business owner, said that events such as the 2013 flood, the the 2016 Cold Springs Fire and the ongoing Colo. 119/Boulder Canyon improvement project over the past year have taken a toll on local commerce. A healthy Eldora, he said, is good for the whole Nederland area.

“So kind of the shining light for us in the fall and into the winter is when Eldora opens,” Luscher said. “When Eldora does well, businesses in town do well. There is definitely a correlation between the number of skiers at Eldora and the number of people who visit our businesses.

“It has become a great asset to the town. I support the expansion of the parking. I think it’s a good thing for Eldora and a good thing for our town as well.”