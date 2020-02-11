Former Boulder Shambhala member appears headed for plea deal in sex assault case

A former member of Boulder’s Shambhala Center accused of sexually assaulting a child he was introduced to through the Buddhist community in 1997 appears to be headed toward a plea deal in his case.

Michael Smith, 55, was scheduled for a five-day trial starting April 20 on one charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse after pleading not guilty in November.

However, following a motions hearing on Monday, online records show Smith is now set for a disposition hearing on March 4, a hearing at which defendants can enter into plea agreements. Records also show Smith’s April trial dates were vacated.

Prosecutors with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case or the nature of a possible plea agreement Tuesday. Smith’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Smith remains free on $10,000 bond.

Prosecutors allege Smith sexually abused a girl multiple times starting in 1997 when the named victim was 13 years old.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl lived in Boulder and her family was heavily involved in the Shambhala community. Her parents took her to a Shambhala retreat in Vermont every year, which is where she said she first met Smith when she was 9 or 10 years old.

According to the affidavit, the girl’s family often rented out rooms in their house to other Shambhala members, and Smith lived at the house for two to three years. During that time, the woman told police Smith sexually abused her numerous times, performing oral sex on her, forcing her to touch his privates, and kissing her breasts.

According to a police report, the girl first told a family friend about the abuse in 1998 and then told her parents. A teacher also filed a report with police, though Smith’s name was never included in that report.

According to the report, a Buddhist teacher told the girl’s family to have Smith enter a “restorative justice” program rather than go to police. Witnesses told police Smith entered treatment and also paid for the girl to go to therapy.

The family then told police in 1998 they did not want to pursue charges.

According to the police report, a Boulder detective pretending to be the named victim in the case called Smith. In the conversation, Smith admitted they “fooled around,” but denied any sexual acts.

But Smith’s girlfriend at the time of the alleged incident told police Smith confessed at the time to having a physical relationship with the girl, and said she had touched his genitals through his pants. She said Smith also went to a Tibetan teacher who said since he didn’t actually have sex with the girl, “he was probably going to be OK.”

Smith’s then-girlfriend also told police she heard Smith talking to several other men at a retreat where they discussed how “unfair” it was that laws prevented them from having sex with people younger than 18.

An independent investigation into the handling of the allegations commissioned by Shambhala found the Buddhist organization did not pressure the parents of the child not to report the case, but did find the community needed to improve mandatory reporting and intervention training.