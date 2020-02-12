Second suspect in downtown Boulder gun scare takes plea deal

One of the men accused of handling a pellet gun designed to look like a revolver in the middle of downtown Boulder last year has pleaded guilty following his codefendant taking a plea deal in September.

Anthony Chavez, 49, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court Monday to felony menacing, a Class 6 felony, according to online court records.

Chavez, who is in custody on $20,000 bond, is set for a sentencing hearing on April 17.

Chavez’s codefendant in the case, Kirill Kiefel, 25, pleaded guilty in September to felony menacing and was sentenced to 160 days of jail and 160 days of probation.

According to an arrest report, witnesses called police on Aug. 19 when they saw Kiefel hand a revolver and casings to Chavez in front of Lindsay’s Deli, 1148 Pearl St., on the walking portion of the Pearl Street Mall. Chavez then began loading the gun and put it into his waistband before briefly putting on a Guy Fawkes-type mask before taking it off.

Two police officers arrived on scene and found the men crossing Broadway and heading west on the mall. The officers drew their weapons and ordered both men to the ground, and handcuffed them without incident.

One of the officers found the gun on Chavez, who said it was a pellet gun. The officer confirmed it was a pellet gun, but also noted the gun was designed to look like a real revolver, with the pellets being loaded into brass casings which were then placed in the cylinder of the revolver.

“The overall appearance of the handgun and the casings would lead a reasonable person to believe they were, in fact, a firearm and ammunition,” one of the officers wrote in the police report.

The mask was also found in a rolling suitcase Kiefel was pulling.

Witnesses told police when they first saw the incident, they were afraid Chavez was about to start a mass shooting, according to the affidavit.