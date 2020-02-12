GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield resident, CU faculty member Galina Nicoll announces run for state Senate District 23

Galina Nicoll, a longtime Broomfield resident and University of Colorado faculty member, on Wednesday announced her Democratic Party candidacy for State Senate District 23.

The senate district includes Broomfield and the Weld County portion of Longmont, as well as portions of Erie, Fort Collins, Greeley, Northglenn and Windsor.  

Galina Nicoll, 2020 Democratic candidate for state Senate District 23.(Courtesy photo)

Nicoll teaches Russian studies and space exploration at the Global Residential Academic Program at the University of Colorado Boulder and serves on an innovation incubator committee that generates solutions for integrating mental health practices into curriculum design. She also has organizing and leadership experience with a number of nonprofit groups and conducting grassroots environmental issue campaigns, including speaking out against fracking and its impacts at Broomfield City Council meetings, according to a news release announcing her candidacy. 

The environment, education and health care are among the issues on which she said her campaign will focus. 

“I promise to run a vigorous campaign, bringing my record of service and leadership skills to the greater mission of protecting Colorado’s natural environment, improving the health and well-being of our residents, adequately funding K-12 and higher education, and championing progressive legislation that maintains our high quality of life,” she stated in the release. 

Also running for the Senate District 23 seat currently held by Republican Vicki Marble, who is not seeking reelection and instead is running for House District 49, are Democrat Sally Boccella and Republicans Karl Honegger, Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rupert Parchment, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Julie Baxter

Julie Baxter is the deputy city editor for the Boulder Daily Camera. A Colorado native, she has more than two decades of reporting and editing experience.
