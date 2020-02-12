GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado’s presidential primary ballots start…

Latest News

Colorado’s presidential primary ballots start dropping this week. Here’s what you need to know.

LONGMONT, CO – NOVEMBER 1:Boulder County Election worker Ron Rovtar collects a ballot from a voter at a ballot drop off location on the 500 Block of Terry Street in Longmont on Nov. 1, 2019. (Photo by Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | aburness@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado’s presidential primary ballots began going out to voters Monday.

Close to two dozen candidates — six Republicans and 17 Democrats — will appear on their respective party’s ballots, including several who dropped out too late to have their names removed.

Colorado voters who have registered as either Democrats or Republicans will receive primary ballots for only their affiliated party. Unaffiliated voters, who comprise a plurality of the state’s voter base, will receive ballots for both parties but can only return one.

Ballots will be due back March 3, which is known as Super Tuesday because more than a dozen states hold primaries then. This will be Colorado’s first year holding a primary on Super Tuesday after several cycles with caucuses.

To make the primary ballot, candidates had the option of filing petitions with 5,000 signatures from voters or simply paying a $500 filing fee with a notarized statement of intent. The filing deadline was Dec. 9, and several who qualified for Colorado’s ballot have already exited the race: Democrats Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang and the Republican talk radio host Joe Walsh.

The ballots voters will receive in the mail in the coming days will include no races other than the presidential contest. Other primary races, including for Colorado’s congressional and statehouse seats, will be decided in a June 30 election.

Colorado residents who will be 18 years old by the Nov. 3 election may register to vote in the March 3 primary up to or on that day. For more information, visit the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office website at sos.state.co.us or that of your county clerk and recorder.

Alexander Burness

Alex Burness covers politics for The Denver Post after previous work for The Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Independent and Loveland Reporter-Herald. He is a Maryland native and a graduate of Northwestern University.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in State News

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...