Ruby Hill Rail Yard for urban skiers and riders…

Ruby Hill Rail Yard for urban skiers and riders is now open

Mike Kasberg, 20, of Denver enjoys new snow at Ruby Hill Rail Yard on Feb. 3, 2011.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Denver’s Ruby Hill Rail Yard, a magnet for skiers and snowboarders in the city, is finally open for its 14th season.

Said to be the only urban terrain park for snowsports in the U.S., the rail yard features 10 rails and boxes in Ruby Hill Park. A warm January in Denver hindered snowmaking operations, but colder February temperatures made it possible to build it. Skiers and riders can play there all day, and under lights from dusk until 9 p.m. It is free to use and is located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Ave.

The rail yard is a joint venture between Winter Park Resort and Denver Parks and Recreation.

“Hats off to the volunteers and Denver Parks and Recreation for the patience in waiting for the right time to fire up snowmaking to make Ruby Hill Rail Yard a reality in 2020,” said Bob Holme, director of mountain maintenance for Winter Park and a two-time Olympian in ski jumping. “Together we are so proud to offer this experience to the citizens of this community and the City of Denver.”

