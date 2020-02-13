GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder airport among three state recipients of…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder airport among three state recipients of grant funding for lighting improvements

Planes lined up at the Boulder Municipal Airport on December 12, 2019. (Photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder Municipal Airport is among three airstrips in the state to receive more than $20 million in federal grant funding for runway lighting improvements, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced Thursday.

Boulder will receive $4.19 million to rehabilitate runway lighting, a news release from Gardner’s office said.

Denver International Airport will receive $12 million to rehabilitate its taxiway and taxiway lighting, while Centennial Airport will also receive $4 million to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate its taxiway, the release said.

“I am excited to announce this important grant funding for several of our airports across Colorado,” Gardner stated in the release. “Modernizing our infrastructure and transportation systems is important for our quality of life and our economy. This funding will go toward critical infrastructure projects that will enable the airports to undertake improvements and ultimately lead to better service for Coloradans. I will always fight for Colorado’s transportation priorities at the federal level.”

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
More in Boulder Area news

