Boulder Police Department to host safety course…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder Police Department to host safety course for adults with development disabilities

Boulder Police Department patrol car
The Boulder Police Department, in conjunction with the Association for Community Living, is offering a free Safety First for Adults training, according to a news release from the police department.

This three-week program is designed to provide safety tips to adults 18 and up, who are living with cognitive or developmental disabilities. In the program, participants will learn about decision-making skills related to risk, social boundaries, using public transportation, home security and safety, and the proper way to contact police.

Classes will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning April 2 through 16. All sessions will take place at the Boulder Police Department, 1805 33rd St. Students are advised to attend all classes and arrive at 3:45 p.m.

Upon prior approval, students who previously attended Safety First for Adults may attend again, according to the release. Those interested are encouraged to register early because slots fill up quickly. To register online, go to bit.ly/SafetyFirst2020.  For more information or to register by phone or email, residents can contact Julie Hartman at 303-527-0888 or Jhartman@aclboulder.org.

Kelsey Hammon

