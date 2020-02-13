GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder’s Southern Hills Middle briefly…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder’s Southern Hills Middle briefly evacuated due to gym fire

BVSD officials: Fire is second in school's gym since December

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Students at Southern Hills Middle School in south Boulder were briefly evacuated this morning due to a fire in the gym, the second such incident at the school in three months.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a fire in a light fixture at the gym was reported and the school, 1500 Knox Drive, was evacuated.

Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber said students were taken to nearby Fairview High School until firefighters were able to put out the fire and clear the gym.

At about 11:40 a.m., firefighters cleared the gym and students were allowed to return, and the school returned to normal operations.

Barber said this is the second fire at the school’s gym since December.

“BVSD maintenance will be investigating to ensure that they take action to address any safety concerns,” Barber said.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...