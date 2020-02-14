CU Boulder, system to track civics education

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents on Thursday approved a new effort to track civics engagement and education across the four-campus system.

The effort is a scaled-back version of an earlier proposal to create a civics graduation requirement for students and will cost $200,000 a year to implement.

The new measure requires campus leaders to give an annual report about the state of civics on each campus starting in June 2021, including the number of students enrolling in civics courses, student participation in regent-approved civics initiatives and the number of incoming and transfer students who passed a high school civics class with a B minus or better.

The campus reports will also track university activities surrounding Constitution Day, marketing efforts for concurrent online civics courses and student participation in activities like political debates.

After the first report is given, campus staff will analyze the data “to determine, where possible, the characteristics of students who have not participated in any of these civics-related activities or educational opportunities,” according to the measure.

That data will be used to see if there needs to be changes on campus to increase civics participation.

The measure passed on a 7-2 vote, with Regents Irene Griego and Linda Shoemaker, both Democrats, voting against it.

Regent John Carson, who has spearheaded recent efforts to bolster civics across the CU system, said the measure is in line with the university system’s mission.

“I think this resolution is exactly on target and setting the kind of benchmarks and measurements we need to make civics literacy a priority for the university and to lead on that in the state,” Carson said.

Griego and Shoemaker both said they appreciated Carson’s passion for the issue but cited concerns with cost and academic freedom as reasons to vote no.

Griego said that high school students in Colorado are already required to pass a civics class to graduate.

“I hope the data you receive will show how well our high school students are doing in Colorado,” Griego said. “I want to just also share that as we move forward, if the data shows that there is a need for relevant civics classes, that our faculty has our support for being creative in developing courses that are relevant to students.”

Shoemaker said she was surprised to see the issue of civics literacy come up again after regents approved a slate of four civics measures in 2019.

“I do support civics literacy and I do want all of our students and all students in our country to be aware of how our country was founded,” Shoemaker said. “…(But) I believe it’s too expensive, I believe it’s unnecessary and I think it goes too far into infringing into campuses and the freedom of faculty to do what they believe to be in the best interest of their students.”