CU system names chief diversity officer

University of Colorado leaders on Thursday announced Theodosia Cook as the new chief diversity officer for the four-campus system.

Cook is currently the director of the campus climate and culture initiative at Dartmouth College.

University of Colorado Chief Diversity Officer Theodosia Cook for the four-campus university system.(University of Colorado)

At CU, she will “help develop and implement system-wide policies and initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to a university statement.

Cook will also work with campus leaders and ensure diversity is included in the system’s strategic and annual plan.

“I’m excited to be part of a university that makes diversity, equity and inclusion focal points of its activities and institutional culture,” Cook said in a statement. “CU has an exceptional and committed team, and I’m happy to join it to build on the substantial progress that is already being made.”

Cook begins her position May 1.

Katie Langford

