CU system names chief diversity officer

University of Colorado leaders on Thursday announced Theodosia Cook as the new chief diversity officer for the four-campus system.

Cook is currently the director of the campus climate and culture initiative at Dartmouth College.

At CU, she will “help develop and implement system-wide policies and initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to a university statement.

Cook will also work with campus leaders and ensure diversity is included in the system’s strategic and annual plan.

“I’m excited to be part of a university that makes diversity, equity and inclusion focal points of its activities and institutional culture,” Cook said in a statement. “CU has an exceptional and committed team, and I’m happy to join it to build on the substantial progress that is already being made.”

Cook begins her position May 1.