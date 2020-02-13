Front Range Biosciences takes over 40K-square-foot Boulder office space

Front Range Biosciences Inc., an agricultural biotech company focused on high-value crops such as cannabis, formerly based in Lafayette, recently leased a nearly 40,000-square-foot office space that will serve as the firm’s new headquarters.

The new headquarters at 6400 Lookout Road in Gunbarrel previously housed BI Inc. That firm, which designs and manufactures monitoring technology such as GPS ankle bracelets and alcohol-monitoring devices for law-enforcement agencies, now operates out of offices at 6265 Gunbarrel Ave.

Karla Brown with The Colorado Group Inc. represented Front Range in the lease transaction, and Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan of Keys Commercial Real Estate in Boulder represented the landlord.

