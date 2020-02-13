GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

National abortion rights group NARAL backs…

News

National abortion rights group NARAL backs Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate

Newly rebranded local group says it won't endorse before the primary

Senatorial candidate John Hickenlooper answers questions during a Democratic senatorial community conversation and debate at the Longmont Museum on Jan. 26, 2020 in Longmont.
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The national abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America is endorsing former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in the U.S. Senate candidate race, weighing in on a contested Democratic primary that many state groups are staying out of.

“NARAL is proud to endorse former Governor John Hickenlooper, a devoted public servant and champion for reproductive freedom,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, in a statement. “As the former mayor of Denver and a two-term governor, he has proven time and again that he is willing to fight for Coloradans’ fundamental freedoms, including the ability to make decisions about pregnancy, free from political interference.

The race is critical to regaining a U.S. Senate majority that backs reproductive and abortion rights, the statement said. Hickenlooper has touted his efforts to reduce teen pregnancy through a state contraceptive initiative, and NARAL cited that work in its endorsement.

Colorado groups — including the state Democratic Party — have stayed out of the primary, which includes five female candidates. Some state Democrats were unhappy that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, a group that works to get Democrats elected nationally, endorsed Hickenlooper to take on Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

NARAL’s Colorado affiliate, which recently separated from the group and rebranded itself as Cobalt, has decided not to endorse until after the primary.

“Knowing how divisive progressives and Democrats are on a whole range of issues, I don’t think jumping in at this point in the process makes sense for us,” said Karen Middleton, Cobalt’s executive director.

Saja Hindi

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Your Source For Quality, Affordable Carpet

    Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for quality, affordable carpet and flooring. Customers enjoy free in-home measuring, estimates and...
  2. Parents, Start Making Summer Plans

    It’s not too early to start making summer plans! Boulder Country Day School (BCD) offers an exciting line up of...
  3. The Compassionate Senior Living Community

    AltaVita Independent Living is a compassionate senior living community in Longmont, Colorado. This locally owned, conveniently located community provides a...
  4. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  5. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...