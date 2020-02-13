GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

One westbound lane on U.S. 36 shut down Thursday for roll-over crash

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night, following a roll-over crash near Boulder.

According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on U.S. 36 near mile post 41. The crash involved two vehicles, a Mazda and Honda. Cutler said information on which car flipped was not available.

A 42-year-old woman, who was driving the Honda, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. The man, who was driving the Mazda, received minor injuries.

The crash shut down part of one westbound lane on U.S. 36 for about three hours. Around 7 p.m., the lane was re-opened, according to Cutler.

